Making news
Vietnam promotes economic diplomacy in Switzerland
The events are to enhance economic diplomacy for national development and to strengthen Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation in trade, investment, finance, innovation, and education.
Following a seminar on bilateral education and training cooperation on June 3, with the participation of several universities, educational institutions, and enterprises from both countries, the 2024 Swiss-Viet Economic Forum event is set to take place on June 4.
The forum will gather approximately 200 delegates from governmental agencies, local authorities, associations, investment funds, and businesses from both countries.
It will be conducted both in-person and online, focusing on four main topics: policies to promote trade, investment, and development in key sectors; the role and potential of strategic industries; opportunities for Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation in finance; and startup investment.
For more than half a century, the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Switzerland has developed comprehensively across all fields including politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, culture, education, and training. Among these, trade and investment cooperation are two crucial pillars in the relationship between the two countries, with substantial room for further development.
The forum aims to foster trade, investment, education, and innovation cooperation among ministries, local authorities, and businesses of both countries. The executive board of the Vietnam-Switzerland Economic Forum includes representatives from reputable Swiss businesses and renowned experts from the Vietnamese community in Switzerland working in economics, trade, finance, law, and education./.