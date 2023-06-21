Vietnam presses ahead with commitment to sustainable development

Vietnam's attendance in the upcoming Paris Summit for a New Global Financial Pact reflects the country's continued strong and consistent commitment in responding to climate change and responsibility in joining hands with the international community to address global challenges, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said.



Making the statement in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the event, which will take place on June 22 and 23, Ambassador Thang said the conference is an initiative actively promoted by France and is expected to serve as a bridge between the Bridgetown Initiative and other important international events this year, such as the G20 Summit in India, UN SDG Summit in New York, and UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 28) in Dubai, UAE.



The Paris Summit will be attended by nearly 100 leaders of countries and international organisations, as well as a large number of representatives from the private sector and businesses. The Vietnamese delegation to the event is led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.



Regarding Vietnam's participation in this event, Thang said as a country greatly affected by natural disasters and climate change, the Southeast Asian nation has identified green growth as an important strategy towards sustainable development.



According to the diplomat, in recent years, the Vietnamese Party and the State have consistently shown special attention and allocated financial resources to green growth, with the resolve to respond to climate change and build a green, circular, and environmentally friendly economy. This is evident through its strong commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 made at the COP26 conference and decision to join the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). These commitments are expected to serve the country’s socio-economic development and contribute to the international community's climate change response efforts.



The attendance at the Paris Summit is a step for Vietnam to mobilise financial resources and technologies to carry out its policy on developing green and circular economy, and realise its commitment to net zero emisssions by 2050 with international support, Thang said.



The Ambassador affirmed that, like other developing countries, Vietnam believes that the energy transition process should be fair. Each country needs to fully consider the rights of all its people and ensure that no one is left behind. Big emitters of greenhouse gases in the past have the responsibility to fulfill their historical obligations and support developing countries in terms of finance, technology and capacity enhancement in energy transition. At the same time, developing countries need to have appropriate transition roadmaps that take into account their specific conditions and circumstances.



According to him, France highly appreciates Vietnam's commitments and policies in the climate and environmental fields, the country's role as a partner in climate diplomacy, and its support for climate and environmental development. The French Development Agency (AFD) is also at the forefront of implementing France’s climate policies in Vietnam, providing significant funding for related projects./.