Vietnam preserving global geoparks

The conservation and promotion of values of geoheritage, especially geoparks, in Vietnam have advanced, contributing to socioeconomic development, enhancing international integration and improving the position of localities in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, according to insiders.



Trinh Hai Son, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, who is also head of the Specialised Subcommittee on Vietnam Global Geoparks, said that in the first six months of this year, the subcommittee coordinated with experts to conduct fact-finding tours to global geoparks in Vietnam to make assessments and put forward development orientations.



Accordingly, the subcommittee made plans and, together with member geoparks, attended activities and events organised by the UNESCO Global Geoparks and Asia-Pacific Global Geoparks Network such as Earth Day (April 22), International Museum Day (May 18), and World Environment Day (June 5). At the events, issues were discussed to strengthen support for localities in raising their awareness of the significance of UNESCO's programmes and activities.



Vietnam is currently home to three geoparks, namely Dong Van Karst Plateau in Ha Giang province and Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang province, both in the north of Vietnam, and Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of the same name.



They received official recognition by UNESCO in 2010, 2018, and 2020, respectively.



Hoang Xuan Don, head of the Management Board of Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark, said that over the past time, Dong Van has successfully implemented all recommendations by the UNESCO Global Geopark Evaluation Team.



Accordingly, Ha Giang has prioritised investment in building and upgrading water supply systems at the plateau, and for Dong Van district.



Vi Tran Thuy, deputy head of the Management Board of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark, said that the board recently held a conference on waste sorting, collection and treatment at Khuoi Ky stone village heritage site in Dam Thuy commune of Trung Khanh district; and has finalised the draft outline for the display of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark Information Centre in Cao Bang city and sent it to the Cao Bang Investment and Construction Project Management Board.



In the coming months, Son said that his subcommittee will continue to guide localities in the management and conservation of heritage sites in the Geopark area in accordance with UNESCO's criteria; and submit to the Natural Science SubCommittee under the Ministry of Science and Technology a number of proposals to support localities in the development of geoparks./.