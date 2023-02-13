Vietnam presents medical equipment to quake-hit Turkey

An international rescue delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on February 12 presented medical equipment and supplies weighing 2 tonnes to Turkey, recently affected by a devastating earthquake, through this country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).



The aid includes emergency medicine, essential drugs, medical supplies, tents, chemicals for disease prevention and control, and medical equipment used in disaster emergency situations.



Later the same day, the Vietnamese delegation coordinated with AFAD to allocate these equipment and other supplies to recipients, including the largest hospital in Adiyaman city.



AFAD deputy director in Adiyaman Isamail Sahin appreciated Vietnam’s aid and expressed his deep thanks for this assistance of the Vietnamese Government and people and the Ministry of Public Security.



Adiyaman is one of the three places most affected by the February 6 earthquake. As of February 13 noon (Vietnam time), the deadly disaster had killed more than 34,000 people in not only Turkey but also Syria.



This is the first time Vietnam has deployed search and rescue forces in coordination with other countries following a natural disaster./.