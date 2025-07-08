Vietnam presents five proposals to protect environment, global health at BRICS Summit

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh put forward five key proposals on environmental protection and global health during a high-level session held on July 7 on environment, COP30 and global health as part of the expanded BRICS Summit 2025 in Rio de Janeiro.



First, the PM advocated building a shared understanding and a shared global, comprehensive, inclusive approach to protecting the environment and public health.



Second, he emphasised the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, fairness and justice in addressing environmental and health challenges, in line with each country’s historical context, development level, and resources. He urged developed nations to honour commitments on finance, technology transfer, and human resources training.



Third, the Vietnamese Government leader pointed to the need to mobilise sufficient and sustainable resources. Stressing the importance of achieving breakthroughs in climate finance at COP30, he supported Brazil’s priorities and called for innovative green financing mechanisms and stronger private sector involvement.



Fourth, PM Chinh stressed the need to maximise the role of science, technology, and innovation in environmental protection and healthcare. He called for stronger international cooperation in developing green technologies, digital infrastructure, and knowledge-sharing to narrow development gaps.



Fifth, he urged substantive, effective reforms of global governance in environment, climate and health, while affirming the central role of the United Nations, multilateral cooperation, and meaningful participation by regional and inter-regional mechanisms to ensure that global commitments are delivered fairly, transparently and effectively.



PM Chinh expressed his support for Brazil’s selection of environment protection and global health as priorities for this year’s BRICS Summit, saying the issues are existential for the planet.



Reflecting on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and other global challenges, such as natural disasters, climate change, resource depletion, and population ageing, the Vietnamese PM noted that the world remains unprepared and global institutions are not yet cohesive or strong enough to respond effectively. He called for a shift in mindset and a sense of urgency, with a spirit of “shared journey, shared action, shared benefits and shared success.”



An overview of the high-level session held on July 7 on environment, COP30 and global health as part of the expanded BRICS Summit 2025 in Rio de Janeiro (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh reiterated that climate action, environmental protection, and public health must form the foundation of all national development policies—not only a strategic choice but a historical imperative.



He reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, and its readiness to contribute responsibly and actively to global environmental and health cooperation.



There is no substitute for Earth, no asset more valuable than health, and no foundation more solid than humanity, he stated, stressing that “only through collective action can we leave future generations a thriving planet, a prosperous world, and a happy humankind.”



In his opening address, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, current Chair of BRICS, underscored the urgency of a just and well-planned energy transition, the need to reduce fossil fuel dependence, and the pursuit of “zero deforestation.” He called for stronger investment in protecting tropical rainforests and emphasised the importance of climate justice in tackling poverty and inequality.



Leaders at the session warned of delays—and even reversals—in progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and stressed the need for global cooperation to address climate crises, strengthen health governance, and promote inclusive, sustainable development.



The high-level session marked the conclusion of the expanded BRICS Summit 2025, which showcased Brazil’s leadership and reflected the shared aspirations of developing nations for multilateral cooperation, global solidarity, and inclusive governance with people at its heart.



Vietnam’s active and constructive participation once again highlighted the image of a dynamic nation, firmly committed to environmentally responsible development and proactive global integration for peace, cooperation and progress./.