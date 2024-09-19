Vietnam prepares to deploy Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 to South Sudan

Staff of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Pham Truong Son chaired a conference in Hanoi on September 18 to transfer the management of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 from the Military Medical Academy to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

Since April 2024, the academy, in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence’s relevant agencies, took over the management of personnel from Field Hospital Rotation 6. It has led training in health care, politics, military skills, logistics and technical support, and English language proficiency for the hospital's staff. With all preparations now completed, the hospital is set to depart to replace Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on September 24.

To date, the VPA has successfully deployed five rotations of Level-2 Field Hospitals to UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan.

On September 24, a contingent of 63 staff members of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 will depart from Noi Bai Airport aboard a C-17 aircraft provided by Australia. Its goods and equipment will be transported both by air on the same C-17 plane and by sea, with sea transport scheduled for the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 is expected to return home in two phases. The first phase will see 51 officers arriving at Tan Son Nhat Airport on a C-17 aircraft on September 28. The second phase will involve 12 officers returning home on October 10 via a commercial flight sponsored by Australia./.