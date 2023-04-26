Making news
Vietnam praised for efforts in enforcement of 1982 UNCLOS
At the working session at the ITLOS headquarters in Hamburg on April 24, the judge highlighted the Southeast Asian nation’s endeavours in perfecting relevant policies and laws, including the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection and the National Strategy on Climate Change by 2050.
Vietnam has actively delimitated overlapping territorial waters and exclusive economic zone with its neighbouring countries, most recently the delimitation of its exclusive economic zone with Indonesia, and has effectively contributed to the building and negotiation of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) between ASEAN and China, he said.
At the same time, Vietnam has joined the core group to draft a resolution seeking advice from the International Court of Justice (IJC) on climate change, which was approved by the UN General Assembly last March, Hoffmann continued.
He also spoke highly of Vietnam’s personnel preparations for seats at relevant international organisations, including the ITLOS, affirming that the Tribunal stands ready to help Vietnam and other member countries raise their capacity to enforce the UNCLOS.
For his part, Minh thanked Hoffmann, who has always backed efforts in enhancing cooperation between the ITLOS and Vietnam, for his attendance at workshops and training programmes on international law and the UNCLOS organised by Vietnam.
The diplomat highly valued the Tribunal’s role and activities in addressing maritime disputes, as well as in the interpretation and application of the UNCLOS, contributing to promoting peace, ensuring maritime security and the respect for law, and building and consolidating international law.
Minh also emphasised significant contributions of the Tribunal and its judges in building capacity for member countries, including those in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific, in maritime law research and enforcement.
The ambassador noted his hope for stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the ITLOS, covering the training of international law experts for the country at all levels, enabling it to make more contributions to the Tribunal’s affairs and international law enforcement efforts.
Established on August 1, 1996, the Hamburg-based ITLOS has jurisdiction over any dispute concerning the interpretation or application of the UNCLOS, and over all matters specifically provided for in any other agreement which confers jurisdiction on the Tribunal./.