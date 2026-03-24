Vietnam praised as a welcoming destination for global travellers

The vibrant colours of spring around Hoan Kiem Lake attract the attention of visitors. Photo: VNA

While many destinations around the world are being forced to introduce “soft limits” to protect themselves from tourism pressures, Vietnam appears to be moving at a different rhythm, continuing to welcome visitors while preserving its spirit of openness.



Challenges similar to those faced by other countries may arise in the future. For now, however, Vietnam’s recognition in The Telegraph and the perspectives shared by the BBC highlight a valuable distinction: the country is opening its doors without losing its inner warmth. For travellers, what endures after a journey is often not photographs, but the lasting feeling of having been genuinely welcomed.



"Vietnam saw a 22% rise in tourist numbers last year, reaching a total of almost 22 million and is showing no signs of wanting the growth to slow. The south-east Asian country has set itself a target of welcoming 25 million visitors this year. Much like Albania, a new airport is what many of these hopes are pinned on, with a hub in Long Thanh due to open in June," according to The Telegraph.



"From the otherworldly Ha Long Bay with its sprinkling of column-like islands, to the delicious cacophony of Ho Chi Minh City’s food markets, Vietnam is too often overlooked in favour of its larger neighbour Thailand, despite offering more competitive prices."





Golden Bridge – an iconic tourism symbol and one of the most popular attractions among Korean visitors in Da Nang.

When introducing the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area, the BBC expressed fascination at its distinctive character. In a region where amusement parks often follow Western themes, Suoi Tien tells Vietnam’s story through its own cultural language. Instead of fairy-tale castles or comic-book superheroes, visitors encounter layers of folklore, Buddhist symbolism and vivid Asian imagination. The towering statue of the Thousand-Handed and Thousand-Eyed Bodhisattva and the brightly coloured temples create a setting that feels unfamiliar to foreign tourists yet deeply rooted in Vietnamese tradition. The park is not merely a place of entertainment, but a living narrative where culture moves beyond museum walls into everyday life./.