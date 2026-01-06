Vietnam posts 8.02% GDP growth in 2025 amid challenges

Labour productivity across the entire economy is estimated to reach 245 million VND per worker in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s economy maintained strong growth in 2025 despite facing severe natural disasters and a volatile global environment, with gross domestic product (GDP) estimated to have increased 8.02% year on year, meeting targets set by the National Assembly and the Government, according to Nguyen Thi Huong, Director General of the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.



Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on January 5 to release socio-economic statistics for the fourth quarter and the whole of 2025, Huong said the results demonstrated the high determination of the whole political system, effectiveness of timely and decisive direction by the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries, sectors and localities, alongside the resilience and efforts of the business community and the public.



According to the NSO, agriculture, forestry and fisheries grew 3.78% in 2025, contributing 5.3% to overall growth. Industry and construction expanded 8.95%, accounting for 43.62%, while the services sector rose by 8.62%, contributing the largest share at 51.08%.



GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was estimated at 8.46% compared to the same period last year, the highest fourth-quarter growth rate recorded during the 2011–2025 period. Growth accelerated steadily throughout the year, with quarterly rates rising from 7.05% in the first quarter to 8.16% in the second and 8.25% in the third.



In the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector, production remained broadly stable despite adverse weather conditions. The value added of agriculture rose 3.48%, forestry 5.7% and fisheries 4.41%, supported by timely measures to mitigate and recover from natural disasters.



The industrial sector recorded its strongest growth since 2019, with value added increasing by an estimated 8.8% year on year, contributing more than one-third of the total increase in gross value added. Meanwhile, construction activities continued to recover, reflecting improved investment and infrastructure development, the office reported.



Services benefited from robust expansion in trade, transport and tourism. International tourist arrivals to Vietnam reached an all-time high in 2025, providing a significant boost to service-related industries. Several key service sectors posted strong growth, including wholesale and retail trade, transport and warehousing, financial and banking services, and accommodation and catering.



Recreating traditional cultural values ​​helps to boost tourism development. (Photo: Vietnam National Authority of Tourism)

In terms of economic structure, services accounted for 42.75% of GDP in 2025, followed by industry and construction at 37.65%, agriculture, forestry and fisheries at 11.64%, and taxes less subsidies on products at 7.96%.



At current prices, Vietnam’s GDP in 2025 was estimated at 12.85 quadrillion VND (489.07 billion USD), an increase of 38 billion USD compared to 2024. GDP per capita reached approximately 5,026 USD, up 326 USD year on year.



Labour productivity also improved, reaching an estimated 9,809 USD per worker, while the proportion of trained workers holding degrees or certificates rose to 29.2%, reflecting gradual improvements in workforce quality.



For 2026, Huong stressed that pursuing double-digit GDP growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and ensuring major economic balances will pose significant challenges. She called for continued unity and coordinated efforts across the whole political system, sectors and localities to address difficulties, seize opportunities and sustain strong growth momentum in the coming years./.