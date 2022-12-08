Making news
Vietnam, Poland boast potential for cooperation
Nguyen Huu Nam, deputy director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Ho Chi Minh City branch said the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Poland has always been continuously strengthened in all aspects, including trade and investment, adding that the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) also helps boost their trade ties.
Trade between Vietnam and Poland reached nearly 2.6 billion USD last year, up 22% year-on-year, of which Vietnam’s exports to the Central European country hit more than 2.1 billion USD, a rise of 17% against the previous year. The figure was over 1.6 billion USD in the first seven months of this year.
According to Nam, both Vietnam and Poland boast strengths in the agricultural field, but their products are complementary to each other.
Poland has great demand for products that are the strengths of the Southeast Asian nation like rice, tra fish, shrimp, mango, pineapple, coffee and cashew nuts.
Meanwhile, the European country can supply Vietnam with such items as fresh and processed food, canned fruit, pork, lamb and beef.
Vietnam can learn from Poland’s experience to improve agricultural technology including investing in specialised agriculture, fertilisers and machinery, the official noted.
Alexander Nowakowski, Third Secretary at the Polish Embassy in Vietnam, emphasised that food production plays an important role in the cooperation between Vietnam and Poland. This year, a Polish business delegation came to Vietnam to survey the market and explore cooperation opportunities, he said, adding that Poland's trade promotion agencies also discussed with their Vietnamese counterparts the promotion of Polish food products in the country's supermarket system.
Piotr Harasimowicz, head of the representative office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Vietnam, said food businesses from the European country are promoting the campaign "Tasteful Europe" - a programme funded by the EU to popularise European agricultural products, food and beverages to the world./.