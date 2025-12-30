Vietnam poised to ring in 2026, ready to embark on new era of prosperity

As 2025 draws to a close, a vibrant festive atmosphere has taken hold across Vietnam. The nation is currently finalising grand preparations to ring in the New Year, a moment that will officially signal its entry into a new era - one defined by breakthrough growth and national prosperity.



Major urban centres are already seeing massive crowds as streets have been transformed into colourful corridors of light. This year, the focus in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City has shifted toward immersive cultural experiences that blend tradition with modern innovation.



In HCM City, the air is electric with anticipation. The city is preparing to celebrate its first New Year since its historic administrative expansion. Six locations across the city are set to host spectacular fireworks displays on December 31. A particular highlight will be the Saigon Marina International Financial Centre, where 90 firework batteries will symbolise the city’s ambition for explosive growth and global connectivity.



On the ground, organisers are preparing a 50-metre-long "Spring Scroll" - aiming for a national record - which will be unfurled at the Nguyen Hue walking street countdown.



Meanwhile, Hanoi has already launched its digital transformation journey. The "Radiant Hanoi - Light and Heritage" exhibition at Hoan Kiem Lake is currently drawing thousands, using 3D mapping to tell the story of Thang Long. This digital bridge between the past and future serves as the perfect backdrop for the capital's countdown gala scheduled for December 31.



The celebratory spirit extends far beyond the two main hubs. In the north, Quang Ninh province is putting the final touches on its "Countdown 2026" gala at the 30/10 Square. The event, expected to draw 50.000 people, will combine high-altitude fireworks with electronic music against the Ha Long Bay horizon. Gia Lai has joined the fray, having upgraded its infrastructure and "check-in" locations to welcome a new wave of visitors starting January 1.



To the south, the "Pearl Island" of Phu Quoc is already seeing a massive influx of international travelers. With over 50 shows daily at Sunset Town, the island is cementing its status as a global hotspot.





Flowers are ready for New Year holiday. (Photo: VNA)

Industry leaders view these preparations as a vital indicator of the nation's economic momentum.



Nguyen Van Hoa, Director of Khanh Hoa province’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, expects that the expanded tourism spaces and diversified products will create a significant revenue "springboard," turning the sector into a primary growth engine for the locality.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quyet Thang from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology emphasises that these high-quality cultural preparations generate positive social energy.



"As citizens 'absorb' this culture over the coming days, that energy will naturally radiate to international visitors," he noted, adding that the New Year is a "golden window" to promote Vietnam as a safe and identity-rich destination.



The strong booking numbers recorded for the upcoming four-day New Year holiday provide a solid foundation for the industry's ambitious target: welcoming 25 million international visitors in 2026.



As the country prepares to step into this new era, the vibrancy of the preparations serves as a powerful catalyst for tourism to become a spearhead industry, driving Vietnam toward double-digit economic growth./.