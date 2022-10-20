Vietnam pledges to continue ensuring human rights

Vietnam pledged to continue ensuring and promoting human rights at a meeting of the United Nations Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues, as part of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session on October 19.



At the discussion, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said though progress has been made, there remain difficulties and obstacles in the guarantee and enjoyment of human rights due to simultaneous impact of unprecedented crises on a global scale.



She added that an important basis for ensuring and promoting human rights is to uphold multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and cooperation in response to global challenges, and ensure global peace. In this process, it is necessary to uphold the principles of respecting national independence and sovereignty, not interfering in internal affairs, staying objective and ensuring non-politicisation of human rights issues. All human rights should be considered equally, with greater attention to economic, social, cultural and development rights. The most effective way to address human rights-related issues is constructive dialogues and cooperation to ensure a better life and dignity for all citizens.



People must be always placed at the centre as a major beneficiary and driving force of development process, she said.



The Vietnamese official also highlighted Vietnam’s achievements over the past years such as inclusive and sustainable economic growth, legal and institutional reforms to better ensure human rights, especially vulnerable groups.



On the occasion, she thanked countries for electing Vietnam as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, representing Asia-Pacific for the second time.



In the spirit of “mutual respect, dialogue and cooperation, ensuring rights for all people”, Vietnam will work closely with other UN member states and stakeholders to ensure and promote human rights, she stated.



Delegates at the event called for promoting a multilateral, comprehensive, balanced and inclusive approach, and combining the fulfillment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals with ensuring and promoting human rights./.