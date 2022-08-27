Making news
Vietnam plays important role in ASEAN-RoK relations: FM Park Jin
The minister was among the Korean guests at a ceremony marking the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.
He noted with pleasure the development of bilateral relations over the past three decades, pledging to make more efforts to further cooperation.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Tung highlighted the significance of Vietnam’s August Revolution (August 19) and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945.
Vietnam is working towards a developing country with a modern industry and high average income by 2030, and a developed nation with high income by 2045, the ambassador continued.
Tung also affirmed the Vietnamese Party’s and the State’s consistent foreign policy of peace and being a reliable friend of all countries worldwide to build an environment of peace, stability and cooperation.
Vietnam and the RoK aim to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership this year, he said, noting that Vietnam always attaches importance to developing their multi-faceted cooperation.
The ambassador also expressed his hope that apart from traditional fields, the two countries will expand their cooperation to new areas.
On the occasion, the embassy organised an exhibition featuring Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and foreign relations, its history, culture and people, as well as Vietnam-RoK relations./.