Vietnam pilots exporting passion fruits to China

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has agreed to pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits starting in July, making it the 10th Vietnamese fruit to be allowed to enter the Chinese market, Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Nguyen Thi Thu Huong said at a conference on July 7.



According to the two sides’ agreement on phytosanitary requirements, in the immediate future, GACC permits the import of fresh passion fruits from Vietnam through seven border gates in China's Guangxi province.



Huong told participants GACC recommends that related growing areas and packing facilities of the passion fruits for export must be registered to and approved by the Chinese side and the Plant Protection Department, follow good agricultural practices, monitor pests and pesticide residues, and ensure safety and hygiene for COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, among others. Meanwhile, technicians involved must be trained to take control of the entire production and packaging process.



Based on the results of the pilot export, the two sides will assess the situation towards the signing of an official protocol on plant quarantine for Vietnamese passion fruits imported into China, contributing to the development of trade between the two countries.



Currently, Vietnam grows passion fruits on about 6,000ha across 46 cities and provinces with an annual output of 300,000-400,000 tonnes.



The negotiations for the fruit to be exported to China began in 2016. Following the Chinese market, the department has sent documents to seek the permission for Vietnamese passion fruits to enter the Australian and US markets./.