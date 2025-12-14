Vietnam Pho Day launched in Europe amid broader culinary push

By December 12, six partners had signed up via the We Love Pho organisation's website (welovepho.org), committing to promotional posts, website and social media shares, features in Vietnamese language media, and special discounts for pho customers during the event.

German friends taste Vietnamese Pho. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam “Pho” Day, in response to the Pho Week in Europe 2025, kicked off in Germany and Bulgaria on December 12.

German partners welcomed the event initiated by Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Germany diplomatic ties, saying that it contributed to fostering cultural and culinary exchanges, especially by the iconic noodle soup to the host public.

Prior to the launch, the Vietnamese Embassy encouraged businesses and restaurants throughout Germany to join the event. By December 12, six partners had signed up via the We Love Pho organisation's website (welovepho.org), committing to promotional posts, website and social media shares, features in Vietnamese language media, and special discounts for pho customers during the event.

In Sofia, a key attraction was a live pho preparation demo, capped by tastings of traditional Hanoi-style beef pho crafted by chefs from Thang Long restaurant. First-time tasters among attendees voiced delight at the dish's rich, enticing flavours.

Many guests also tried Vietnamese coffee, expressing admiration for its distinctive taste. As the event drew to a close, they departed with lasting impressions of flavours tied to Vietnam's heritage, alongside greater fondness for its culture.

December 12 has been designated as “Pho” Day since 2017. Over eight years, it has evolved into a flagship effort for culinary and cultural promotion, helping elevate Vietnamese pho globally while connecting artisans, companies and localities.

The Pho Week in Europe 2025 started on December 8, attracting over 230 units, including restaurants, eateries and food businesses from 21 European nations, plus Japan and Vietnam, marking the largest scale yet for a Vietnamese food campaign.

The week is initiated by the We Love Pho group to make pho as an emblem of Vietnamese gastronomy in Europe, with plans to make it an annual fixture for ongoing elevation of the country's food and cultural profile on the continent.

We Love Pho is a non-profit group dedicated to safeguarding and promoting Vietnamese culinary heritage, centering on pho as its core icon./.