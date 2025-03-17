Vietnam, people introduced to Israeli people via live radio broadcast

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung (left) has a talk live broadcast on Israel's FM 100 radio on March 14. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung on March 14 had a talk live broadcast on Israel's FM 100 radio to introduce Vietnam, its people and bilateral cooperative relations.

During the programme, the ambassador briefed listeners on Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements in recent years.

With its diverse natural landscapes, friendly and hospitable people, and rich culture and cuisine, Vietnam is increasingly becoming a favourite travel destination for Israeli holidaymakers.

Highlighting key milestones in the bilateral relationship, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, Trung noted that the bilateral free trade agreement, which took effective in 2024, has helped reduce tariffs on hundreds of imported and exported items, pushing bilateral trade turnover to 3 billion USD.

Additionally, there is tremendous potential for cooperation between the two countries in areas such as construction, agriculture, technology transfer, and especially in the spirit of creative startups, the ambassador said.

As a specific example, Trung brought to the studio to introduce Israeli listeners to avocados, which are cultivated in Vietnam using Israeli varieties and care methods, achieving initially very good yields and economic efficiency./.