Vietnam pays attention to BRICS membership expansion: spokewoman

When asked about the possibility of Vietnam’s engagement in BRICS – a group of major emerging economies, she said that as a responsible and active member of the international community and following the foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, independence and self-reliance, Vietnam is always ready to take part in and actively contribute to global as well as regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations, and forums.



“Like many countries in the world, we pay attention to the process of the BRICS membership expansion,” the spokeswoman added./.