Vietnam pavilion attracts visitors at Mediterranean Tourism Exchange





This is the first time that the Embassy of Vietnam in Italy participated in the BTM, one of the largest annual tourism events in the European country, which attracts more than 10,000 visitors and 400 exhibitors from 26 countries.

Visitors showed great interest in Vietnam's rich cultural heritages and diverse tourism services.

This year, Vietnam and Italy are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their bilateral ties (March 23, 1973-2023) and 10 years of strategic partnership (January 2013-2023).

Through the past 50 years, the relationship between Vietnam and Italy have been marked with cultural and economic developments./.