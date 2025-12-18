Vietnam, partners advance child-friendly justice through four-year collaboration

Delegates at the final review workshop on strengthening justice for children in Vietnam on December 17, 2025. Photo:VietnamPlus

The US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on December 17 concluded a four-year partnership to strengthen child justice in Vietnam.



Since its inception in December 2021, the partnership has supported legal and institutional reforms to better protect children who come into contact with the law, ensuring their rights, dignity and well-being are upheld throughout justice processes.



In his remarks, Michael Swanberry, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy in Vietnam said “We applaud Vietnam’s many efforts to improve the criminal justice process for children, including passage of the Child Justice Law.”



“The US remains committed to supporting Vietnam’s efforts to protect children from transnational organised crime like child trafficking so that together we can foster a strong and prosperous future.”



Every year, approximately 80,000 children enter Vietnam’s justice system – including 8,000 in conflict with the law, 2,000 child victims of crimes, and 70,000 children involved in family law cases, according to a press release by IOM Vietnam.



For many, traditional justice procedures such as police interviews and court proceedings can be intimidating and traumatic. This partnership was established to ensure that the justice system serves as a protective shield for children and other vulnerable groups.



Over four years, the project has delivered several landmark results to promote a more child-friendly justice environment, including strengthening the child justice legal framework, most notably through the adoption of the historic Child Justice Law; training thousands of incoming and frontline law enforcement officers and justice actors to apply child-friendly procedures and uphold the best interest of the child; developing a comprehensive training curriculum for frontline officers, particularly those stationed at border gates, focused on counter-smuggling and early detection of trafficking victims; and developing technical guidelines that enable child victims of violence to access comprehensive services.



“We are proud to see the specialised curriculum equip 310 border gate officers with essential skills, from document checks and risk assessment to victim identification, while promoting a victim-centred, child-friendly approach. This effort aligns with Vietnam’s revised Law on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking,” said Kendra Rinas, IOM Chief of Mission in Vietnam.



“These efforts provide stronger protection for child victims, enabling them to share their experiences safely and with less risk of further trauma,” said Ziad Nabulsi, UNICEF Representative (Officer-in-Charge). “Children in conflict with the law have increased access to community-based support, which promotes in successful rehabilitation and reintegration. Ultimately, these measures reduce the risk of re-offending, trafficking, or irregular migration.”



The success of this initiative was made possible through the strategic the dedicated coordination of the Ministry of Justice’s International Cooperation Department and active engagement of ministries, and law enforcement and justice agencies.



All partners reaffirmed their commitment to building a justice system that is inclusive, accessible and protective for all children in Vietnam.



Nguyen Xuan Thu, Director of the Judicial Academy under Vietnam’s Ministry of Justice, said the academy has received support to successfully organise seven training courses on child-friendly justice and gender responsiveness, including five courses for core trainers and two for trainees.



It has also developed an online course on basic knowledge on child victims and witnesses in criminal proceedings, comprising 10 modules. As of December 16, the course had attracted 1,507 participants, with a completion rate of 66%, she added./.