Vietnam Paralympic athletes eye medals at 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

The Vietnamese sports delegation to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

The Vietnamese sports delegation has arrived in Paris for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games from which they expect to bring back medals.

The delegation checked-in at athelets’ village, said head of the delegation Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam.

The 14th Summer Paralympics, which will take place between August 28 and September 8, will bring together 4,400 athletes from around the world competing across 22 sports.

Vietnam is sending a contingent of 14 members, with seven strong contenders under four para athletes – Le Van Cong, Nguyen Binh An, Dang Thi Linh Phuong and Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan - will compete in powerlifting. Do Thanh Hai and Le Tien Dat will take part in the swimming events and Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh will run in the T12 400m event.

Vietnamese athletes strive to win medals at the games, with the highest expectation placed on weightlifting, especially weightlifter Le Van Cong./.