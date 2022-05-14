Making news
Vietnam, Paraguay strengthen cultural cooperation
The agreement was reached during a working session on May 13 between Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Paraguay Duong Quoc Thanh and Paraguayan Culture Minister Rubén Dario Capdevila and Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Paraguay Maria del Carmen Falabella.
At the event, the Vietnamese diplomat highly valued the countries’ friendship despite geographical distance, expressing his hope that bilateral cooperation programmes will be more practical and match with their potential, as culture bridges the gap between people of the countries.
Thanh said Vietnam boasts unique and attractive cultural traditions, beautiful natural landscapes and friendly people. He hoped that the Honorary Consular Office of Vietnam in Paraguay, set to be officially inaugurated this month, could promote the country, people and cultural identities of Vietnam to Paraguayan friends.
The ambassador suggested the two sides devise joint plans to organise exchange of delegations as well as other activities such as cultural exchanges, sport competitions and tourism promotions to mark 27 years of diplomatic relations this year.
For his part, Capdevila noted with satisfaction at the thriving Vietnam-Paraguay relations and spoke highly of the countries’ cooperation potential. He pledged to continue working closely with the Vietnamese side to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in culture, sports and tourism.
He also agreed with Thanh’s suggestion regarding promoting Vietnamese culture in Paraguay, and stressed the need to hold film weeks and exhibitions introducing Paraguay and Vietnam in each country.
The Minister appreciated Vietnam’s appointment of the Honorary Consul in Paraguay, adding that this will help foster cooperation between Vietnam and Paraguay, in the interests of the two peoples.
Honorary Consul Carmen Falabella said that she has worked out a tentative plan for her office in 2022 and throughout the term, with priority given to connecting businesses, and promoting Vietnam’s culture and tourism./.