Vietnam opens World Documentary Heritage space to public

Director of the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam Dang Thanh Tung presents Elena Bezdetko, spouse of the Russian Ambassador to Vietnam, with a woodblock print of Vietnam’s national title. Photo: VNA

A new exhibition space introducing Vietnam’s World Documentary Heritage and outstanding national archival materials in Hanoi officially opened to the public on March 3.



Launched by the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the initiative implements Politburo Resolution No. 80 on cultural development, aiming to bring documentary heritage closer to the public and enhance its value as a cultural resource.



The complex features three integrated sections. A modern media space transforms archival materials into digital data and interactive multimedia products. It provides accessible overviews and interactive search tools for visitors to explore original records. Meanwhile, the History of Vietnam’s Archival Sector space honours generations of archivists who have safeguarded the nation’s documentary legacy.



Marking the launch, the department hosted an event themed “Admiring Imperial Annotations – Preserving Woodblock Imprints,” allowing visitors to view royal red-ink annotations on the Nguyen Dynasty administrative documents and experience traditional woodblock printing from the woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty.



Visitors also enjoyed documentary screenings and received specially designed lucky envelopes as spring gifts.

According to department head Dang Thanh Tung, documentary heritage and archives gain true value only when serving the community, contributing to national identity and digital transformation efforts./.