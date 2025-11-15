Vietnam Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025 opens

Illustrative photo. Photo: VNA



The E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 14 held the opening ceremony of “Vietnam Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025.”

This is not only the biggest online shopping event of the year, but also spreads the message of smart, responsible and sustainable consumption, contributing to promoting the strong development of Vietnam's digital economy in the new era.

Delivering her opening remarks at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that concerns about product quality are among the biggest obstacles for online shoppers. At the same time, the prevalence of substandard, counterfeit, and intellectual protection-violating products remains a persistent issue across both e-commerce and traditional retail.

Therefore, the organisation of the E-commerce Week and Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025 demonstrates the MoIT’s determination to accompany e-commerce digital platforms, sellers and consumers in building a transparent e-commerce environment with positive user experiences.

It underscores not only the role of regulators but also the heightened responsibility placed on digital platforms, e-commerce marketplaces and sellers to build public trust and defend consumer rights.

A highlight of Online Friday 2025 is a Mega Livestream that guides consumers on distinguishing genuine from counterfeit goods and shopping safely online.

The event also offers many incentives and promotions from e-commerce platforms, creating opportunities for consumers to experience reputable Vietnamese products.

TikTok Shop and Deli – strategic partners of the programme for three consecutive years – continue to accompany the MoIT in promoting e-commerce development and spreading the movement of safe, reliable, and fun online shopping to consumers nationwide.

In addition, this year's programme receives a strong response from e-commerce platforms and the entire digital ecosystem, with the participation of Shopee, Lazada, Sendo and infrastructure and technology support units such as AccessTrade, Grab, Viettel Post.

Many prestigious manufacturing and consumer brands also join the programme./.