Vietnam Olympics team announced, ready to head to Paris
The delegation of 39 members will be headed up by Chief-de-Mission Dang Ha Viet, Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, who will be supported by two deputies Hoang Quoc Vinh and Ngo Ich Quan.
The announcement on July 11 named 16 athletes, coaches, foreign experts, doctors and other staff.
Vietnamese competitors will vie for medals in 11 sports: athletics, cycling, swimming, shooting, weightlifting, canoeing, rowing, badminton, archery, boxing and judo.
The Sports Authority of Vietnam plans to hold a send-off ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation on Hanoi on July 17. They will join the Olympic Athlete Village on July 20.
The vibrant colours of more than 200 countries will be displayed the Paris Olympics, from July 26 to August 11.
Instead of a traditional opening ceremony in a stadium, France has planned a river parade along 6km of the River Seine, ending at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
Some 300,000 spectators will watch from the banks of the capital's river, while an audience of 1.5 billion is expected to tune in on television.
The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including 28 'core' sports that were also part of the Games in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. Breaking, a competitive form of breakdancing that blends artistry and dance with acrobatic moves, will make its debut at the French games./.