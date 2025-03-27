Vietnam offers sympathy over severe wildfires in RoK

A fierce forest fire in Andong in North Kyungsang province of the RoK on March 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese leaders on March 26 sent messages of sympathy to the Republic of Korea (RoK) following severe wildfires in the country’s southeastern regions, which caused significant loss of life and property, and environmental damage.

State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conveyed their sympathy to Acting President Han Duck-soo, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent a message of sympathy to his Korean counterpart Woo Won-shik.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his sympathy to Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul./.