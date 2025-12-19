Vietnam OCOP Festival 2025 Set to Take Place in Hanoi

The Vietnam OCOP Festival 2025 will be held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi from December 20 to 23, 2025, under the theme “Vietnam – Convergence and Spillover.” The event is jointly organized by the Central Coordination Office for New Rural Development and the Hanoi Coordination Office for New Rural Development under the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment.



According to the organizers, the festival is a meaningful activity celebrating the achievements of the Capital and the nation in 2025, while also welcoming the Party and the Lunar New Year of Binh Ngo 2026. It aims to highlight the values and accomplishments of the OCOP (One Commune One Product) Program after more than seven years of implementation, reaffirming its important role in helping realize Vietnam’s aspiration to rise and thrive in the context of deeper international integration.



The festival seeks to commend and honor outstanding OCOP achievements associated with digital and green transformation, while shaping future directions and development requirements for OCOP products. At the same time, the event will promote and celebrate exemplary OCOP products and stakeholders, fostering national pride, cultural values, and a spirit of innovation, thereby contributing to entrepreneurship and rural economic development.



Under the overarching message “Unlocking Potential – Connecting Values – Sustainable Development,” the festival will enhance networking and exchanges in OCOP production and trade among localities nationwide and with international partners. It aims to strengthen value-chain linkages, improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese products, create spaces for innovation, share experience, and encourage renewal in product design and packaging.



Launched by the Prime Minister in 2019, the OCOP Program has, after more than six years, demonstrated a clear strategic vision by transforming abundant local resources and the diligence and creativity of the workforce into sustainable competitive advantages. Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment show that Vietnam has developed 18,243 OCOP products rated three stars or higher. A standardized quality system has been established nationwide, reinforcing and affirming Vietnam’s national brand.



The socio-economic impacts of the OCOP Program have been particularly evident, driving a shift from small-scale production toward value-chain linkages. Data indicate that 60.7% of OCOP entities with products rated three stars or higher have recorded average annual revenue growth of 17.6%, contributing to a “multi-value” rural economic ecosystem. The program has also opened pathways for sustainable livelihoods, with women accounting for 40% of OCOP stakeholders and ethnic minorities 19.6%. Many OCOP products have reached global markets, now exported to more than 60 countries, underscoring the standing of Vietnamese agricultural products worldwide.



The Vietnam OCOP Festival 2025 also provides an opportunity to honor Hanoi’s leading role as the most successful locality in implementing the program. With 3,463 products recognized at three stars or above, the capital continues to affirm its position as a hub of excellence and a strategic gateway for connecting OCOP products with international markets.



The opening ceremony and the special art program titled “OCOP – Connecting Essences” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on December 20, 2025. The festival will feature a series of activities honoring outstanding national OCOP stakeholders, the forum “Improving Quality and Developing OCOP Products,” and the exhibition space “Vietnam – Convergence and Spillover.” This space will showcase regional OCOP areas, five-star OCOP products, handicrafts, culinary experiences, an international OCOP zone, and digital transformation applications.



Notably, the festival will introduce a more than 300-meter-long oil painting themed “Vietnam – The Country and Its People,” depicting rural achievements through fine art. The work is set to establish a national record as the longest three-region landscape painting promoting the spirit of new rural development and the OCOP Program in Vietnam.



In addition, the “Vietnam OCOP Livestream Day” will be organized to boost digital trade promotion via the TikTok Shop platform. The festival will also feature diverse cultural and artistic performances, craft exchanges among domestic and international artisans, a three-region culinary gala, ornamental bird displays, and many other meaningful sideline activities in celebration of the event.