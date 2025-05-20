Vietnam obtains best-ever achievements at ISEF

The Vietnamese delegation wins two second prizes, one third prize, three fourth prizes, and four special awards granted by sponsors at ISEF 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese achieved their best performance to date at the 2025 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), held from May 11–16 in Columbus, Ohio, the US.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the Vietnamese delegation won two second prizes, one third prize, three fourth prizes, and four special awards granted by sponsors.

The 2025 fair brought together nearly 1,700 high school students from over 60 countries and territories, and 48 US states, with over 1,000 projects across 22 fields. Vietnam competed with nine projects in six categories.

Two projects won the second prizes, including a robot supporting language-impaired children, by students from Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted (Da Nang) and a high-performance lithium vanadium oxide material for environmental treatment, by students from Viet Duc High School in Hanoi.

The third prize went to a project on at-home male reproductive health assessment, by students from the High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences in Hanoi.

The fourth prizes were awarded to a nanobody-based antibody for Botulinum toxin neutralization; an autonomous wheelchair for ALS patients, and an AI-based system for composing southern folk music.

The four additional special awards were presented by international sponsors to three of the above projects for their innovation and potential.

This marks Vietnam’s highest achievement at ISEF since its first participation in 2013, reflecting strong efforts in science education and international integration./.