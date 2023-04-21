Making news
Vietnam objects to China’s unilateral East Sea fishing ban
Viet affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on the “fishing ban” unilaterally and illegally issued by China in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16, at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry in Hanoi.
Vietnam requests that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, and do not complicate the situation, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, he said./.