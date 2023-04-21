Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam objects to China’s unilateral East Sea fishing ban The “fishing ban” imposed by China in the East Sea violates Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) as well as its sovereignty rights and jurisdiction over the waters and exclusive economic zone defined in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Foreign Ministry's vice spokesperson Doan Khac Viet stated on April 20.

Viet affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on the “fishing ban” unilaterally and illegally issued by China in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16, at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry in Hanoi.

Vietnam requests that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, and do not complicate the situation, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, he said./.

VNA/VNP

