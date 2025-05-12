Making news
Vietnam nominated to chair 2026 NPT Review Conference
The third and final session of the Preparatory Committee (PrepCom 3) for the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) took place at the United Nations headquarters in New York from April 28 to May 10, during which participants unanimously nominated Vietnam as chair of the 11th NPT Review Conference in 2026.
The nomination, followed a proposal from the 120-member Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), reflects the international community’s recognition of Vietnam’s active contributions to nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy — as well as their expectations of Vietnam’s leadership capacity to steer one of the most critical global political-security processes under the UN framework.
Addressing the event, which gathered representatives from 191 NPT member states and over 80 international and non-governmental organisations working in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, expressed his appreciation for the trust and support of fellow nations.
He pledged that Vietnam will work collaboratively with all parties to ensure a successful review process that meets international expectations. He also confirmed Vietnam's intention to engage in broad consultations with countries, regional groups, and relevant stakeholders to help bridge differences and promote consensus.
The Vietnamese representative voiced shared concerns about the current global security landscape surrounding nuclear disarmament and proliferation. He underlined that nuclear-weapon states must take the lead, demonstrating political will and concrete action in fulfilling their disarmament and non-proliferation obligations under the NPT.
Ambassador Giang reiterated Vietnam’s support for the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and for the implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) as a complement to the NPT.
He also emphasised the importance of establishing and maintaining nuclear-weapon-free zones, such as the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ), and encouraged ongoing dialogue and peaceful solutions to nuclear-related concerns.
Highlighting the growing importance of peaceful use of nuclear energy for sustainable development and global challenges, the ambassador called for stronger support for developing countries in transfering technology and enhancing their capacity of developing and applying technology for progress and stability. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent commitment to the goals of the NPT, including the legitimate right of nations to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
Ambassador Giang noted Vietnam’s focus on nuclear research and application in medicine, environmental protection, and energy security to serve its strategy for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development. He said that Vietnam has recently resumed its nuclear power project to accelerate energy transition and achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050.
The NPT, signed in 1968 and became effective in 1970, currently has 191 member states. The treaty remains the cornerstone of global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, with three main pillars - preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament, and using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. This treaty now remains the most comprehensive international instrument, with the participation of the five recognised nuclear-weapon states, who are also the permanent members of the UN Security Council
Since the NPT entered into force, review conferences have been held every five years — with ten conferences to date (1975, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2022).
The 11th NPT Review Conference is scheduled for April 27 to May 22, 2026. Vietnam will officially assume the presidency at the start of the conference. In the lead-up to this, the country will begin preparatory work, including logistics work, extensive consultations, and drafting key documents./.