Making news
Vietnam News Agency, Yonhap promote cooperation
At their talks in Hanoi on the occasion of Seong’s visit to Vietnam from December 13-16, Trang thanked the official and colleagues of Yonhap for coordinating with the VNA in organising a photo exhibition on 30 years of Vietnam-Republic of Korea cooperation, which opened in the morning of the day, and another in Seoul from March 31 to May 5.
These activities are a testament to the fine and effective cooperation between the two news agencies, she said, adding that on the basis of the agreements signed, the VNA has effectively used texts and photos provided by Yonhap, especially when there are major events.
She also took this occasion to express her gratitude for the Yonhap leader as President of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) for supporting and creating favourable conditions for the VNA to participate effectively in the organisation. The VNA General Director expressed her belief that activities within the framework of cooperation will be promoted in the coming time, affirming that her agency will make efforts to support Yonhap's correspondents in Hanoi.
Hailing the VNA’s contributions to the development of the OANA, Seong Ghi-hong said he hopes the VNA and Yonhap will step up the exchange and cooperation in multimedia information, and strengthen coordination in combating fake news.
The VNA and Yonhap established their professional cooperative relations in 1994, two years after the two countries set up their diplomatic ties./.