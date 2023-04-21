Making news
Vietnam News Agency tightens ties with Cuban partner
During the talks, two sides reviewed their bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of reliable information sources in the context of rampant fake news.
They reiterated the wish to further intensify the traditional cooperation between the two State news agencies through information exchange and technical support, in line with the modern trend of journalism.
The VNA Director General noted that ACN’s true and reliable information is a very important source of reference for the VNA. She appreciated the exchange of text news and photos between the two sides and voiced her hope to expand the cooperation once ACN develops video news.
The ACN Director General thanked the VNA for the practical assistance over the past time, saying that the equipment provided by the VNA has been very useful for ACN. She hoped for stronger bilateral cooperation, stressing that the ties between ACN and VNA are between not only colleagues but also comrades sharing an ideal./.