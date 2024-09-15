Vietnam News Agency solidifies role as important external information channel of nation

On September 15, 1945, less than two weeks after President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence of Vietnam at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, the full text of the declaration along with the list of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in three languages – Vietnamese, English and French – was transmitted from the Bach Mai transmission station, announcing to the world the foundation of a new Vietnam, and at the same time marking the birth of the first news agency in the country – the Vietnam News Agency.

Over 79 years of development, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has always strived to innovate mechanisms and modes of operation with the goal of developing into a reputable news agency in the region, following the model of a modern media complex, affirming its role as one of the most important external information centres of the country.

* Spreading, improving the quality of external information

External information work, as one of the two key information pillars of the VNA, has contributed to propagating the directions and policies of the Party and the State; disseminate information to the international media, meeting the information needs of overseas Vietnamese. The first news bulletin marking the birth of the national news agency, broadcast on the historic day - September 15, 1945, is also an external information product.

In addition to source news departments of the VNA, a series of newspapers of the agencies were published to serve the country's external information tasks. These include: Vietnam Pictorial - Vietnam's first external information magazine (published in 1954); Viet Nam News - the first and so far the only English language daily in the country (1991); Le Courrier du Vietnam – the only French language newspaper of Vietnam (1993); VietnamPlus e-newspaper - a national external information e-newspaper providing news in 6 languages: Vietnamese, English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian (2008); VNews TV Channel – a national essential TV channel (2010).

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said as the key external information service provider of the country, information units of VNA always strive to perform well the task of external information. The engagement of seven source information units, 8 publishing units and a system of 63 domestic and 30 overseas bureaus is the strong point of the VNA in external information service. In particular, the professional cooperation with more than 40 foreign partners who are news agencies and international press organisations, information of VNA and its partner news agencies published on international media channels has effectively contributed to external information work.

Under the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1669/QD-TTg approving the project on development of a number of national print and electronic newspapers of the VNA to serve external information work in the period up to 2020, the Viet Nam News Newspaper, the print version of Vietnam Pictorial, and the VietnamPlus e-newspaper of VNA are developing into national print and electronic newspapers serving external information work with remarkable influence in the region and in the world.

Along with the development of information technology, the information units of VNA have made many positive changes. From producing only text and photo products, by now most units have adopted the multimedia model, constantly innovated the content and forms of their products in order to further spread and improve the effectiveness of external information work.

VNA's information for foreign service covers a wide range of topics: the Party's and State's foreign policy and guidelines, important external activities; the implementation of resolutions and policies on socio-economic recovery and development, achievements in democracy, human rights and religious freedom, especially in 2023, when Vietnam serves as a member of the UN Human Rights Council; safeguarding of the sovereignty over borders and islands, and social security, among others.

VNA also publishes many news and articles to refute wrong and hostile views, promptly orienting public opinion to contribute to social stability; proactively develops communications plans and schemes, opens new columns for major topics and important events.

At the same time, the agency has diversified the forms of information for foreign service from text, photos, to infographics, video, podcast, and published them on various social platforms. The agency publishes books targeting foreign readers, organises many photo exhibitions, provides photos on the relations between Vietnam and other countries to partners on the occasion of visits of senior leaders, or on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The news agency has promoted international cooperation in order to diversify external information popularisation channels. VNA has signed service contracts and information exchange cooperation agreements with more than 40 foreign news agencies, including major ones such as: Xinhua News Agency (China), TASS (Russia),Kyodo News (Japan), Yonhap News Agency (the Republic of Korea), AFP (France), Reuters (UK), Associated Press (United States), Prensa Latina (Cuba), Press Trust India (India), IRNA (Iran), APS (Algeria), and WAM (United Arab Emirates). In particular, more and more foreign news agencies seek to establish cooperative relations, demonstrating the prestige of VNA in international press forums.

VNA is honoured to be the initiator and host of the National Award for External Information for the first time in 2014, the second time in 2018 and in 2023, VNA took on the role of the Standing Agency of the Award.

Appreciating the external information work of VNA, at the conference to review external information work in 2023, Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education, and head of the Steering Committee for External Information affirmed VNA has joined the press system and activities of the political system in forming a synergy, popularising the image of the country, enhancing its position, prestige and achievements in the international arena.

*Upholding traditions of a heroic news agency

The results achieved by VNA in external information work over the past time show that it has made continuous efforts in the direction of innovation, professionalism, modernity, efficiency. The agency has been promoting the application of science and technology and digital transformation in external information work.

Catching up with new media trends, VNA has been organising information production in the direction of multi-type and multi-platform. Multi-media products are increasingly attracting readers. The elaborate combination of data information and current affairs brings depth of information, thus attracting readers.

With an extensive network of resident reporters who report directly from overseas locations, VNA has created exclusive and outstanding information products. With positive changes in both content and form of expression, information products of VNA have always been widely used by domestic and foreign press, contributing to enhancing the key role of VNA in the national media system.

VNA has also adopted a thematic resolution to well perform the strategic information tasks in the new situation. The resolution clearly identifies the specific tasks of the national news agency in the new situation, namely providing official information, valuable and strategic reference information while making timely and sharp responses to distorted information. The set goals and tasks require the determination and consensus of the entire staff of the agency to create new values of information products, improve the efficiency of the operation mechanism, and build a team of high-quality human resources to meet the development requirements in the new situation.

Regarding the development orientation of the agency in the coming time, General Director Vu Viet Trang emphasised that in 2025, VNA will mark its 80th year with new responsibilities of a new era. The year will also mark the country's historical milestones: the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day, Party congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Congress of the Party, the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press. VNA, as the main multimedia media agency and the national key press agency in external information, will continue to transmit the message about the country's efforts and accomplishments after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), thus demonstrating the role of the revolutionary press in the cause of national construction and development.

The Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress identified 3 breakthroughs which are human resources, institutions and infrastructure. The VNA leadership is aware of the key tasks of the agency today and in the following years, which are to constantly improve the quality of human resources with strong political mettle, meeting the requirements of modern journalism; step by step develop a synchronous technical infrastructure system, promote the application of advanced technology; continue to innovate operational processes and internal financial mechanisms in order to promote the sense of responsibility and innovation of VNA journalists.

According to General Director Trang, although there are still many difficulties in resources, particularly the difficulty of recruiting young personnel meeting the requirements of modern journalism, the reality shows that VNA journalists have always united, show a high sense of responsibility, creative, and are highly adaptable to all circumstances. Hundreds of reporters, editors and officials of VNA have participated in courses to improve professional qualifications at home and abroad. The sharing of modern journalistic skills is carried out regularly and continuously in the agency. As a result, VNA has produced many high-quality press works, popularised official and mainstream information in a timely manner on many platforms, thus gaining the trust of leaders of the Party, State, ministries, departments, branches, localities and especially of the public.

In addition, the agency has completed the compilation of Decree 87/ND-CP regulating the functions, tasks, powers and organizational structure of VNA in accordance with the time prescribed by the Government. On the basis of the Decree, the agency has also completed the rearrangement of internal organisations as well as the development of working regulations for all units in the sector.

International cooperation activities are also promoted in a practical and effective direction, helping VNA have more diverse sources of information, spreading VNA's external information on many platforms. At the same time, VNA continues to give whole-hearted help to traditional friends.

All units of the VNA are striving to successfully complete the key tasks for the current period and the coming years to effectively serve the revolutionary cause of the Party and the national interests; adding new achievements to the 80-year golden history of the heroic news agency - General Director Trang said./.