Vietnam News Agency launches multimedia platform

The VNA launches its multimedia information portal on June 20. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched its multimedia information portal at vietnammedia.vnanet.vn on June 20 ahead the centennial of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).



The strategic product, managed and operated by Vietnam News Agency Digital Media Centre (VNA Media), is an official channel for popularising the Party and State’s information and documents as well as delivering mainstream and trustworthy news to both domestic and international audiences through various kinds of multimedia formats.



At the launching ceremony, VNA Deputy General Director Nguyen Tuan Hung stressed that more than a simple media expansion, the portal embodies the agency’s evolution into a leading multimedia communications body as entrusted by the Party and State.



It constitutes a crucial component in building a comprehensive ecosystem where text, photography, infographics, and video converge, complement one another and amplify their impacts under the shared umbrella of vnanet.vn, he said, adding the launch of the portal demonstrates the VNA’s strategic thinking and vision to keep pace with and anticipate modern media development trends.

Delegates at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, VNA Media Director Le Xuan Thanh described the portal as a symbol of the VNA’s commitment to innovation in journalistic mindset, communications model, and information popularisation methods. In an era where audiences are changing the ways they consume information, press agencies must promote innovation and creativity while mastering technology to maintain their role as trusted information guides.



The portal leverages the VNA's exclusive national news agency advantages through two distinctive sections, with "S Vietnam" providing comprehensive updates from all 34 provinces and cities nationwide, while "VNA Global" delivering news from 30 VNA bureaus across continents, creating a panoramic, diverse, and highly topical portrait of life throughout Vietnam and worldwide.



Along with core news categories covering politics, economics, society, and international affairs, the platform features specialised content including documentary films, "Review Corner" targeting younger audiences, and in-depth discussion programmes designed to deliver rich, profound, and engaging information experiences.



Amidst an increasingly complicated digital environment where misinformation and fake news spread at alarming rates, the role of trusted, mainstream media outlets is more critical than ever. The VNA positions its vietnammedia.vnanet.vn portal as a sharp weapon in the battle for information integrity. With rigorously verified multimedia content sourced from the VNA’s extensive reporter network across Vietnam and around the world, the platform also reinforces the agency’s role in providing credible and mainstream information in the digital space.



Beyond its core content production and publication role, VNA Media pursues a strategic mission of providing comprehensive communications solutions.



The vietnammedia.vnanet.vn portal officially commenced operations on June 20, accessible across all device platforms./.