Vietnam News Agency joins hands to support AO victim in Soc Trang

The Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Soc Trang province coordinated with donors to hand over a charitable house to Tran Thi My Van whose daughter is a AO/dioxin victim, in the Mekong Delta province’s Chau Thanh district on August 6.



The house was built with a total cost of 80 million VND (3,420 USD), of which 50 million VND was contributed by Soc Trang Lottery One Member Limited Company thanks to the mobilisation of the Vietnam News Agency's Bureau in the province.



In addition, the Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Chau Thanh district also mobilised donors, departments, and branches to donate more necessary home appliances to Van's family; and give 10 gifts to 10 poor households, and 20 gifts to disadvantaged students in the locality.



To care for dioxin victims, since the beginning of this year, the local Associations of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin at all levels have coordinated with socio-political organisations, and charity organisations to mobilise donors to support Agent Orange victims in many forms with a total value of nearly 4.65 billion VND./.