Vietnam News Agency debuts book on Paris Peace Accords
Titled “1973 Paris Peace Accords – A Turning Point Towards Peace”, the Vietnamese-English bilingual book was compiled and published by the VNA Publishing House on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the agreement.
Photos in the book spotlight the negotiations and signing of the agreement in 1973 – a glorious feat of arms won by the Vietnamese diplomatic sector during the fight against the US, with invaluable lessons in diplomatic struggle drawn.
They vividly capture the talks, which lasted for four years, eight months and 14 days, with more than 200 public and tens of secret meetings, offering insight into the complex situation before and during the negotiations, the signing and the implementation of the agreement.
The signing mirrored the outstanding strides of the Vietnamese diplomatic sector in the Ho Chi Minh era, and was seen as an important turning point in the struggle by the Vietnamese people and an important premise for the liberation of the south and national reunification two years later.
The more than 260 photos and documents were provided by National Archives Centres, the VNA, domestic museums, press agencies and witnesses of the event.
Notably, the book includes an article by Nguyen Thi Binh, former Vice President, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam and former head of its negotiating team. Binh was one of the four signatories of the agreement.
With such valuable documents, the book is expected to help readers understand more about the historic event, the glorious chapter of Vietnam’s revolution and the diplomatic sector, and the “fight-and-talk” strategy employed by Vietnam.
Apart from the article by Binh, the book also includes an introduction by Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.
The 196-page book features the background of the Paris Conference on Vietnam, the implementation of the agreement, and opinions of leaders, scholars and experts on the agreement./.