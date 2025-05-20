Vietnam, New Zealand share experiences on psychological support for peacekeepers

Officers and soldiers attend the training course. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence and the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam on May 19 opened a training course and experience exchange on psychological support for officers and soldiers participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

During the course taking place until May 30, trainers and trainees will discuss lessons related to psychological support for personnel performing tasks at peacekeeping missions.

Colonel Nguyen Nhu Canh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said that as Vietnam continues to participate extensively in UN peacekeeping activities, this training course is a practical support. It helps with developing and implementing psychological assistance during the entire process of training, preparation, deployment, and reintegration of Vietnam's UN peacekeeping force.

New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford said that defence cooperation is a key pillar of the Vietnam – New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In addition to cooperation in English training and specialised fields, the two sides have expanded their ties to a new field which is to provide support for UN peacekeeping forces, she said.

Topics under discussion during the course include health and psychological preparation for peacekeepers and their families before assuming tasks at peacekeeping missions, psychological support for peacekeeping forces in disputed areas, and the appropriate application of New Zealand’s psychological support programme for military personnel to Vietnam’s peacekeeping force./.