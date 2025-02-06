Vietnam, New Zealand hold 13th political consultation

Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet pays a courtesy call to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet co-chaired the 13th Vietnam - New Zealand political consultation and had working sessions with several relevant units of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on February 4.

The events formed part of Viet's visit to the Oceania country from February 3 to 5 under a programme for ASEAN guests of the New Zealand Prime Minister.

At the political consultation, where Viet was joined by Deputy Secretary for Americas and Asia Group at the New Zealand ministry Grahame Morton, and the working sessions, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to coordination to organise activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic ties this year, particularly the coming high-level visits.

They agreed to enhance political trust through more bilateral exchanges and consultations, strengthen defence and security cooperation, and strongly implement practical measures to facilitate market access for each other's products, aiming to reach the trade target of 3 billion USD.

Additionally, Vietnam and New Zealand agreed to expand collaboration in climate change response, energy transition, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, establishing these as new pillars of bilateral relations to help leverage their strengths and potential.

New Zealand reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to carry out the official development assistance (ODA) projects on the environment, climate-resilient agriculture, and energy transition in Vietnam as well as the Mekong Sub-region. It also pledged to support Vietnam in improving the agricultural sector's capabilities, training English skills for cadres, expanding the coverage of the New Zealand Government's scholarships, and fostering educational linkages between their universities.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, both sides agreed that the world and the region are facing numerous challenges, which require countries to strengthen cooperation, act responsibly, and respect the interests of small and medium nations. This will contribute to the common goal of maintaining peace and stability, facilitating cooperation, and promoting sustainable development in the region.

The two sides agreed to closely collaborate and support each other at international forums, particularly the United Nations and other cooperative mechanisms to which both are members.

New Zealand affirmed its support for ASEAN’s centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms in promoting collaboration and shaping the regional architecture. The country also expressed appreciation for Vietnam's role as the coordinator of ASEAN-New Zealand relations for 2024 – 2027.

It also underscored its desire to further strengthen the ASEAN-New Zealand strategic partnership in the coming years through new initiatives, particularly considering the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their relations. The country affirmed to give high priority and allocate resources to practical cooperation with the bloc in general, and the Mekong sub-region in particular.

The two sides agreed on the critical importance of peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the East Sea. They stressed that countries need to respect international law and resolve disputes through peaceful means on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During the visit, Viet paid a courtesy call to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, met with Minister for Climate Change Simon Watts and Minister for Defence, Cyber Security and Space Judith Collins, visited Auckland University of Technology, and delivered remarks at the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs and the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

PM Luxon expressed satisfaction with the strong growth of two countries' relations over 50 years of diplomatic ties (1975-2025) and five years of the Strategic Partnership. He welcomed the effective implementation of the agreements reached during Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to New Zealand in March 2024.

The New Zealand PM emphasised the high level of political trust between the two sides, noting their similarities and significant potential for cooperation in emerging fields beyond traditional areas such as agriculture and education. He suggested that the two foreign ministries enhance exchanges and propose practical measures to elevate relations to a new height in the near future./.