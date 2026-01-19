Vietnam navigates challenges with steadfast reform: Argentine politician

Marcelo Rodriguez, head of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of Argentina Central Committee. Photo: VNA

Marcelo Rodriguez, head of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of Argentina Central Committee, highlighted the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s steadfast commitment to the country’s “Doi moi” (renewal) and development process, noting that Vietnam confidently overcame challenges to drive national development over the past four decades.



In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Argentina on the occassion of the CPV's 14th National Congress, Rodriguez underscored the CPV Central Committee’s important role in leading the renewal process, while sharing insights on the outstanding achievements of the Party during the 13th Party Congress term.



Rodriguez, who also serves as Director of the Centre for Marxist Studies (CEFMA) under the Communist Party of Argentina, said Vietnam’s achievements reflect the soundness of the policies and guidelines set by the CPV, even as many key tasks will still need focused attention in the years ahead.



He noted that the material and spiritual well-being of the Vietnamese people continue to improve, the direct and comprehensive leadership of the CPV Central Committee has been strengthened, and Vietnam’s international standing and reputation are rising.



Rodriguez highly valued Vietnam’s Party building and rectification, noting that the work is being carried out in a coordinated and determined manner, reflecting seriousness, perseverance, and comprehensiveness.



The process has affirmed the political mettle, leadership capacity, and self-renewal and self-rectification spirit of the CPV in the new era, he said.



Referring to Vietnam’s foreign policy, he highlighted Vietnam’s consistence in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of international relations, and comprehensive international integration, stressing that this diplomatic approach balances principled steadiness with strategic flexibility, contributing to safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while fostering a peaceful, stable, and favourable environment for the nation’s development.



Rodriguez noted that Vietnam’s foreign policy has played a key role in enhancing the country’s role, position, and reputation in the international arena, he noted, saying that Vietnam maintains dialogue and cooperation with many countries and partners, even amid differences, based on mutual respect, equality, and shared benefit; and always prioritises the interests of the nation and its people.



According to him, this reflects the CPV’s distinctive contribution to managing complex and volatile international relations.



The Argentine politician also spotlighted Vietnam’s anti-corruption efforts amid a complex and unpredictable regional and global context, and the CPV’s strong political determination in implementing coordinated measures to prevent, detect, and strictly handle corruption and misconduct, following the principle of resolute, persistent action with no forbidden zones or exceptions.



He said Vietnam’s proactive and rigorous approach to tackling corruption has strengthened discipline within the Party and the political system, reinforced public trust, and demonstrated the CPV’s mettle, combat strength, and leadership credibility.



He expressed confidence that continued anti-corruption efforts will remain a crucial element, providing a strong foundation for Vietnam’s sustainable development in the new era./.