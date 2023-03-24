Making news
Vietnam National University, Hanoi maintains position in world rankings
Specifically, in the broad subject area of “Engineering and Technology”, the VNU Hanoi has three subjects rated, including Computer Science and Information Systems (501 – 550), Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (501-520), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (501-520).
In the subject area of “Natural Sciences”, two subjects rated are Mathematics (351-400), and Physics & Astronomy (551-600).
Meanwhile, in “Social Sciences & Management”, VNU Hanoi’s Business & Management Studies subject was ranked in the list of 501-550.
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 cover a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas.
The rankings are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, International Research Network and H-index are used to rank universities./.