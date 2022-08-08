Making news
Vietnam National University - Hanoi leaps 186th places on Webometrics list
With the new position, the VNU stood 183rd in Asia and 14th in Southeast Asia, according to the rankings issued by the Cybermetrics Lab of the Spanish National Research Council on August 7.
The Webometrics list, published twice a year, assesses the digitalisation capacity and impact of higher education institutions’ academic resources basing on the volume of the website content, the visibility and impact of their website publications, the openness of academic resources on Google Scholar, and the number of citations they received on the Scopus database.
To the VNU, the jump from the 1316th position in the January rankings to the 656th in terms of visibility indicates the broaden scope of influence of its online resources and website on not only the academic community of Vietnam and the world but also the society.
In 2022, this school has continually recorded higher places in global and Asia university rankings, including among the top 1,000 in the QS World University Rankings and the top 301 - 350 in the Times Higher Education (THE)’s Asia University Rankings.
THE also released THE Impact Rankings, which assess universities’ performance of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. In the latest list, the VNU was also present together with some other educational institutions of Vietnam, including the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Ton Duc Thang University, Phenikaa University, Duy Tan University, FPT University, and National Economics University./.