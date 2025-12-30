Vietnam named as top travel destination for 2026

Foreign visitors at Dong Van Karst Plateau (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is emerging as one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations in 2026, thanks to its unique blend of spectacular natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage and vibrant modern cities, according to France’s Vogue magazine.

The magazine said, the country continues to reopen strongly to international visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic, offering diverse experiences while maintaining its distinctive identity.

Iconic attractions such as Quang Ninh province's Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh province highlight Vietnam’s natural beauty, while heritage sites in Hue, the caves of Phong Nha in Quang Tri province, the mountains of Sa Pa in Lao Cai province, and the beaches and islands of Phu Quoc in An Giang province and Con Dao in Ho Chi Minh City appeal to visitors seeking culture, nature and relaxation.

Major cities also add to the country’s appeal. Hanoi impresses with its mix of tranquil lakes, historic quarters, colonial architecture and lively street food culture, alongside a growing nightlife scene. Ho Chi Minh City stands out as a dynamic metropolis, where modern skyscrapers coexist with historic buildings, reflecting its creativity, openness and entrepreneurial spirit.

High-end resorts along Vietnam’s coastline, combined with improved air connectivity, including direct flights by Vietnam Airlines from Paris to Hanoi and HCM City have further enhanced the country’s accessibility and tourism profile.

With its balanced combination of heritage, nature, modern urban life and increasingly developed tourism infrastructure, Vogue ranks Vietnam among the standout destinations for 2026, catering to travellers seeking authentic, sustainable and memorable experiences./.