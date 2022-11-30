Vietnam named among leading sources of seafood supply for US

In the first nine months of 2022, Vietnam was the third largest seafood supplier for the US in terms of volume and the 5th largest in value, data from the US National Marine Fisheries Service showed.



Accordingly, between January and September, Vietnam shipped 244,4000 tonnes to the US market and earned 1.78 billion USD, up 14% and 33.1% annually, respectively.



Vietnam's share in the US’s total seafood imports, meanwhile, increased to 9.6% from 8.4% of the same period last year.



Currently, shrimp is the fishery product that recorded the highest import volume and value in the US, with Vietnamese shrimps accounting for nearly 10% of the market share./.