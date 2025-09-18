Vietnam Mountain Marathon to draw nearly 2,000 global runners to Sa Pa

The logo of the tournament (Photo: Internet)

The 12th Vietnam Mountain Marathon (VMM), set for September 20, will see nearly 2,000 runners from 47 countries ready to tackle the grueling 50km and 100km ultra-marathons, both part of the prestigious World Trail Majors circuit, organisers announced.

The event also features shorter races - 21km and 10km - across Sa Pa’s rugged mountains. This year marks VMM’s debut in the World Trail Majors, joining 11 other elite trail races globally.

Janet Ng, a representative from the World Trail Majors and President of the International Trail Running Association, praised VMM’s inclusion, citing its breathtaking course as an ideal showcase for Sa Pa’s majestic peaks, a uniquely captivating destination in northern Vietnam. She noted that VMM’s finish line is arguably the most scenic among global trail races.

Billed as one of Vietnam’s most challenging races, the 100km event is set to spark intense competition among top-tier runners. Among them is Peiquan You, a standout Chinese trail athlete and two-time champion of the Hong Kong 100, another World Trail Majors race.

The organisers said the 100km race will kick off at 8pm on September 19, while the 10km to 70km distances will start the following day in Sa Pa ward and finish at Topas Ecolodge in Ban Ho commune. The closing ceremony is slated for September 21 in Sa Pa ward, Lao Cai province./.