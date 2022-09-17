Vietnam Motor Show returns with larger scale

After two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Motor Show will return in October this year with a larger scale than previous years, affirmed the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) and the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA).



At a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15, VAMA Chairman Brad Kelly stressed that the show will excite the public and especially car enthusiasts in Vietnam.



To date, 14 leading car brands confirmed they will join the show, which will take place from October 26 to 30 this year, with the newest models and technologies.



The 14 brands include Audi, Brabus, Honda, Jeep, Luxus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Morgan, MG, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.



In addition, the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 will mark the first-time participation of other means of transportation from well-known brands in the industry including trucks, large capacity vehicles and electric cars.



Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEAM) will display exceptional truck models and spare parts of cars, agricultural machines and motorbikes at the event.



In terms of large capacity vehicles, Honda BigBike Vietnam will display product lines from 500 to 1100cc in many different styles.



Honda will also bring the exclusive RC213V-S, with only 213 products available worldwide featuring specialised technologies that are only utilised in racing motorcycles, as well as many elements that are exclusive to expensive sports vehicles.



Regarding electric vehicles, DatBike will bring the model DatBike Weaver 200 to the exhibition, which meets the "Made in Vietnam" standard on localisation rate. The model is regarded as the first model satisfying this standard on the market.



The Vietnam Motor Show 2022 not only features display activities with exceptional products but also offers visitors intriguing and novel experiences through engaging in interactive activities.



Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a synchronised technology journey from check-in to taking part in surveys and QR code scanning games to collect brand logos and a wheel of fortune to receive gifts. Visitors can also experience AR technology showing the exhibition's 3D car models, videos and images of car brands with their own smartphones.



The show will be at Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre.



In recent years, Vietnam's automobile market has experienced strong growth as GDP per capita has increased rapidly and the demand for car ownership has increased.



According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, car ownership rate in Vietnam is about 23 cars per 1,000 people, and the trend of automobilisation is expected to grow in the future./.