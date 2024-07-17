Vietnam Motor Show 2024 returns with tech focus, multidimensional experiences

At Vietnam Motor Show 2022 (Photo: VNA)





Scheduled for October 23-27, the VMS 2024 embraces the theme "Technology and Environment", highlighting the industry's growing focus on sustainability and innovation.

Visitors can expect a comprehensive display featuring a wide range of vehicles from leading brands like Ford, Honda, Toyota, Suzuki, and Yamaha. The event has already confirmed the participation from nearly 200 supporting industry brands, including manufacturers of spare parts, safety equipment, car care accessories, and vehicle upgrade specialists.

It will also offer various car and motorcycle ownership solutions to meet the diverse needs of automotive enthusiasts in Vietnam.

This year's VMS promises to be an immersive experience beyond just browsing car models. Organisers are introducing new activities to engage visitors, including interactive podcast series that feature exclusive interviews with participating brands; VMS News with continuous updates on the event schedules, highlights and special promotions; and smart AI chatbot available on the VMS 2024 website, which will assist visitors in finding information, answering questions, and providing detailed guidance in all exhibition areas.

The event will be co-organised by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA), and joint venture partners CIS Vietnam and Le Bros./.