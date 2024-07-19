Vietnam, Meta launch campaign to improve online scam awareness

Illustrative photo (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

The Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and Meta - the parent company of Facebook have launched the “Identifying Scams” campaign in Vietnam for 2024.

The campaign aims to help social media users to avoid six of the 24 online scam types that the AIS identified as "hot spots" in Vietnam. These are investment scams, job scams, financial scams, loan scams, lottery scams, and impersonation scams.

During the campaign, a series of images and short videos on how to recognise and deal with online scams will be posted on Meta's social media platforms and the National Cybersecurity Centre's (NCSC) information portal managed by the AIS, as well as on Meta's "We Think Digital" website at wethinkdigital.fb.com.

Notably, the campaign will feature contributions from prominent content creators in Vietnam to widely disseminate practical and easy-to-remember tips that help social media users protect themselves from online scams.

Nguyen Phu Luong, Deputy Director of the NCSC, emphasised that social media is a fertile ground for cybercriminals to carry out scams. He warned that just a moment of carelessness, a lack of awareness, and people can fall into traps at any time.

He said raising public awareness about online scams is one of the AIS's top priorities.

When individuals, especially vulnerable groups, learn how to recognize and be wary of fraudulent tactics, it can help reduce the prevalence of online scams, he said.

Last year, Meta implemented the first phase of the “Identifying Scams” campaign tailored for Vietnam. Accordingly, millions of social network users accessed wethinkdigital.fb.com to get useful information./.