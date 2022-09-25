Making news
Vietnam merits seat at UN Human Rights Council: Washington Times
According to the article, the Southeast Asian nation continues to be highly appreciated at the UN with its appointment of officers to join the peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, as well as its active participation in talks to achieve the UN's priority sustainable development goals.
Vietnam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has also recorded many results, including the provision of masks and medical equipment to underserved countries.
The article said Vietnam is currently the coordinator of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the UNHRC. It has fulfilled the second Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the council and is making recommendations of the third UPR.
Vietnam has also paid special attention to international conventions on the protection and promotion of human rights. It is currently a party to 25 conventions of the International Labor Organisation (ILO) and by 2020, Vietnam was home to 43 organisations of 16 different religions.
In addition to joining the UNHRC and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Vietnam has actively promoted the UN conventions against torture and other cruel and inhumane treatment or punishment, and on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.
The article said UN members generally recognised Vietnam's important role in promoting the struggle for national independence, sovereignty and self-determination.
It affirmed that the country’s candidacy for the UN Human Rights Council will contribute to deepening its participation in the international system./.