Vietnam Medipharm Expo opens in HCM City

The 21st international medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical exhibition – Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2023 opened on August 3 in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of more than 400 businesses from 22 nations and territories.



The exhibitors are showcasing healthcare products, food supplements, medical equipment, and hospital services in 450 booths.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pham Dang Khanh, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) said that the expo introduced the most advanced products and services of large corporations, leading companies from countries and territories including India, the UK, Poland, Belgium, Indonesia, Malaysia, US, and Spain.

In addition, medical associations and international health ministries from India, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, and China have also designed their national pavilions.



Hua Phu Doan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment, said that the expo taking place from August 3- 5 is expected to help boost trade promotion and develop the medical and pharmaceutical market in Vietnam.

He said the expo also aims to help turn Vietnam into a top destination and choice for investors, contributing to the implementation of the strategy on public health care.

Visitors to the expo will have an opportunity to see the latest medical technologies, breakthrough health care solutions, and quality medical products in the global market.

Within the framework of the expo, seminars, and business matching activities will be held to bridge domestic and international businesses, sellers, and buyers./.