Vietnam marks 80th National Day with remarkable achievements

A corner of Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Following the victory of the August Revolution, on September 2, 1945, at historic Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh, on behalf of the Provisional Government, solemnly read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming before the nation and the world: “Vietnam has the right to enjoy freedom and independence, and in fact has become a free and independent country. The entire Vietnamese people are determined to devote all their spirit, strength, lives, and property to safeguarding that freedom and independence.”

Over the past 80 years, generations of Vietnamese have sacrificed their blood, sweat, and wisdom to protect and advance the achievements of the August Revolution, safeguarding national independence while striving to bring freedom and happiness to the people.

Nearly four decades into the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process, Vietnam has made significant progress across all fields.

Economic growth

Vietnam has moved out of the group of underdeveloped countries, achieving rapid economic growth. For many consecutive years, the country has maintained stable GDP growth of 6-7% annually despite global challenges. By the end of 2024, GDP at current prices reached 476.3 billion USD, making Vietnam one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.

Exports have seen double-digit growth, with total import-export turnover exceeding 786 billion USD last year and a trade surplus of 24.77 billion USD - the ninth consecutive year of surplus. Vietnamese goods are now reaching markets worldwide.

Vietnam has also become an attractive destination for foreign investors. As of May 31, 2025, Vietnam hosted 43,346 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of 517.14 billion USD, of which nearly 331.46 billion USD has been disbursed. These figures reflect the international community’s confidence in Vietnam’s stable, transparent investment environment and its growth prospects.

Tourism has become a spearhead sector, contributing substantially to GDP and job creation. Vietnam welcomed 17.5 million international visitors last year. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, arrivals reached 12.2 million, a record high, underscoring the country’s growing appeal on the global tourism map.

Social progress

Alongside economic development, Vietnam has made remarkable progress in human development and social welfare. Poverty reduction programmes brought the multidimensional poverty rate down to 4.06% in 2024. Social security policies for people with disabilities, women, children, and the elderly continue to expand, fostering a fairer society with greater opportunities for all.

In health care, nationwide health insurance coverage has reached 94.2% of the population. Vietnam has achieved notable advances in organ transplantation, cancer treatment, and remote endoscopic surgery, helping millions of patients while bringing Vietnamese medicine closer to regional and global standards.

Education is also a priority area for strong reform. Vietnam has implemented many policies to ensure that all children have the opportunity to learn, while promoting international integration in education. A recent Politburo decision to waive tuition fees for all students from public preschool through high school reflects the State’s commitment to building an equitable and comprehensive education system for future generations.

Women’s rights and child protection have also been enhanced, enabling Vietnamese women to play increasingly vital roles in society and the economy. Children’s rights to study, develop, and live in a safe environment are guaranteed.

Culture, technology, and integration

Vietnam has achieved outstanding results in preserving and promoting cultural values. Numerous tangible and intangible heritage - from temples and folk festivals to Quan ho (a form of folk singing performed in duets), Ca tru (ceremonial singing), Cai luong (reformed opera), and water puppetry - have been conserved and promoted, with many recognised by UNESCO.

Science, technology, and digital transformation have also made great strides, becoming important driving forces for national development. Vietnam has built a solid foundation in science and technology and achieved significant progress in areas such as information technology, electronics, and telecommunications. In particular, digital transformation has become an inevitable trend and one of the Government's top priorities in the national development strategy. Digital technologies are now widely applied across the economy and society, from production and education to health care and public administration, improving efficiency and transparency.

Global integration

Vietnam currently maintains diplomatic relations with 194 countries, including 13 comprehensive strategic partners, and trade ties with more than 200 countries and territories. It has signed over 100 trade agreements, including major pacts such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), contributing to fostering growth, boosting trade, and attracting FDI.

On the multilateral front, Vietnam is an active member of more than 70 major international organisations and forums, including the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Successfully hosting high-profile events such as the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and assuming key roles like ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Vietnam has demonstrated its proactive, responsible role in addressing regional and global issues while elevating its international standing and reputation./.