Vietnam marks 80th anniversary of August Revolution, National Day with film screening

"Canh Dong Hoang" (The Abandoned Field) movie will be screened during the film week. (Photo: VNA)

A nationwide film screening round will take place from August 12–14 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

Organised by the Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event will feature some of Vietnam’s most iconic films, including "Sao Thang Tam" (August Stars), "Canh Dong Hoang" (The Abandoned Field), "Ha Noi Mua Dong 46" (Hanoi Winter 1946), "Nga Ba Dong Loc" (Dong Loc Junction), and "Ha Noi 12 Ngay Dem" (Hanoi 12 Days and Nights).

The event also marks other important occasions, including the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force and the 20th anniversary of the “All People Protect National Security” movement.

A ceremonial opening will be held on August 12 in Dak Lak province, followed by interactive sessions between filmmakers and local audiences, students, and armed forces. Participating in the programme are artists from films such as "Dao, Pho va Piano" (Peach, Noodles and Piano), "Ba Gia Di Bui" (The Wandering Old Lady), and "Ky Uc Nam Xuan" (Memories of Nam Xuan).

Beyond feature films, the lineup also includes animated works like "Nguon Coi" (Origins) and "Su Tich Hoa Trang Nguyen" (The Legend of the Scholar Flower), as well as documentaries, including "Bay Tren Doi Canh Tu Do" (Flying on the Wings of Freedom) and Thuy Dien Song Da (Song Da Hydropower Plant).

The films will serve to educate the public, particularly younger generations, about Vietnam’s revolutionary history, instill pride in national unity, and inspire civic responsibility towards safeguarding the nation’s future./.